 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Box Office Prediction: Best Opener For Fahadh Faasil On Cards?

Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan team is back in action after the highly successful film Maheshinte Prathikaaram, with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which has hit the theatres, today (June 30, 2017).

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has released amidst huge expectations and has grabbed a good number of screens in Kerala. Reportedly, the film has released in above 100 screens, in Kerala alone.



The advance booking for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is impressive, especially in Kochi multiplexes. The film has dominated the multiplexes close with above 30 shows on its day 1.



After the initial shows, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been receiving amazingly positive reviews and hence, crowds are sure to pour into the theatres, for evening shows, as well. Moreover, the film has had a solo release, which is sure to do a lot of good for the film.



Going at this rate, it seems like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will be one of the best openers for Fahadh Faasil. The film is expected to outperform the day 1 collection of Fahadh Faasil's Role Models, which fetched 1.29 Crores on its day 1.



Well, let us wait and see how huge Thondimuthalum Drikakshiyum's day 1 collection would be. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley, Nimisha etc., in key roles.