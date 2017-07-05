 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Is Racing Ahead At Kochi Multiplexes!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has had a dream start at the box office. The film, with the support of the amazing reviews that it has received is ruling the theatres, at present.

This Fahadh Faasil starrer has been welcomed with overwhelming repsonses in Kochi multiplexes centres, as well. The multiplexes audiences have lapped up Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is by far one of the best movies of this year, so far.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has fetched approximately 45.99 Lakhs from its 5 days of run in Kochi multiplexes. The occupancy rate for the film is excellent even on the weekdays. Reportedly, the movie managed to fetch 29.27 lakhs on its first weekend (3 days).



Going at this rate, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is expected to cross the 50 Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes on its 6th day itself. Well, the film is almost sure to repeat the magical success of Maheshinte Prathikaaram at Kochi multiplexes.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan, is the second film from Dileesh Pothan-Fahadh Faasil combo, the team that gave us Maheshinte Prathikaaram.



Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's other release Role Models is still doing a decent business at the multiplexes, especially on weekends.