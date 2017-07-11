 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: Lal Jose Has Some Great Words About The Movie!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film directed by Dileesh Pothan has impressed all sections of the audiences alike. The Fahadh Faasil starrer has won the hearts of the audiences and without any doubt, the film can be tagged as one of the best movies of this year, so far.

Now, popular film-maker Lal Jose, who watched Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has come up with some golden words about this movie of the year.



Lal Jose took to Facebook to shower praises on this film. The popular film-maker started off by writing these lines "It's tough to surprise people when you are already waiting for a surprise, and 'Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum' made that happen".



He congratulated Dileesh Pothan for the brilliant effort and also pointed out that the greatest challenge for a debut film-maker is his second film and Dileesh Pothan has come up with a extraordinary movie, yet again. Lal Jose wrote that he has officially entered the fan club of Dileesh Pothan.



Take a look at the completed Facebook post of Lal Jose..







Well, these words have come from one of the finest film-makers of Mollywood and this is yet another feather in the cap of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and team.