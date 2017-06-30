Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much awaited film from one of the highly acclaimed actor-director combos of Mollywood, has hit the theatres today (June 30, 2017).
Starring Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed Dileesh Pothan, is the second venture of the film-maker. The expectations are definitely sky high on this movie, which is said to be a realistic movie with a difference.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has its script written by Sajeev Paazhoor. The film also marks the entry of newcomer actress Nimisha Sajayan, who has already become a popular figure. The attractive song and the initial posters of the movie have hit the right chords with the audiences.
Fahadh Faasil is on a roll, with both the releases of the actor this year, so far doing a good business at the box office. His first release of the year, Take Off emerged as a blockbuster and his next release, Role Models, has had a promising start at the box office.
Can Fahadh Faasil continue his good run with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum? Has the film lived up to the huge expectations bestowed on it? Is Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum yet another gem from film-maker Dileesh Pothan. To get the answers, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Also, Read some interesting facts about Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum..
Rajeev Ravi As A Cinematographer In Malayalam, After A Break
Ace cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has handled the camera department of the movie. The presence of a stalwart like him in the crew list of the movie, is a real big positive. It is after a short gap that he is cranking the camera for a film in Malayalam.
Presence Of Syam Pushkaran
Interestingly, Syam Pushkaran, the writer of Maheshinte Prathikaaram too is a part of this project. The National award winning film-maker the creative director of this film, which has its script written by Sajeev Pazhoor.
4 Lead Characters
If reports are to be believed, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is more than a Fahadh Faasil movie. Reportedly, the story of the film revolves around four lead characters, played by Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley and Nimisha Sajayan.
The Audition For Police Roles
Interestingly, to add that realistic elements to the movie, an audition was held to select actors to essay the roles of policemen in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Reportedly, as many as 25 real-life police officers were selected to play key roles in the movie.
The Second Venture Of Urvashi Theatres
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been produced by Sandip Senan and Anish M Thomas under the banner Urvasi Theatres. In fact, the film is the second venture of the banner with the first one being the 2013 release Nee Ko Nja Cha, which was a hit at the box office.