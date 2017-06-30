 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much awaited film from one of the highly acclaimed actor-director combos of Mollywood, has hit the theatres today (June 30, 2017).

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed Dileesh Pothan, is the second venture of the film-maker. The expectations are definitely sky high on this movie, which is said to be a realistic movie with a difference.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has its script written by Sajeev Paazhoor. The film also marks the entry of newcomer actress Nimisha Sajayan, who has already become a popular figure. The attractive song and the initial posters of the movie have hit the right chords with the audiences.



Fahadh Faasil is on a roll, with both the releases of the actor this year, so far doing a good business at the box office. His first release of the year, Take Off emerged as a blockbuster and his next release, Role Models, has had a promising start at the box office.



Can Fahadh Faasil continue his good run with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum? Has the film lived up to the huge expectations bestowed on it? Is Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum yet another gem from film-maker Dileesh Pothan.



