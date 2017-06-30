 »   »   » Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much awaited film from one of the highly acclaimed actor-director combos of Mollywood, has hit the theatres today (June 30, 2017).

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed Dileesh Pothan, is the second venture of the film-maker. The expectations are definitely sky high on this movie, which is said to be a realistic movie with a difference.



9.43 AM: Here we go... LIVE review of the much-awaited movie of the year, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.



9.50 AM: The advance booking for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is good and that justifies the expectations on this movie.



9.55 AM: Second film of a film-maker is the biggest challenge for him/her. Let us see whether Dileesh Pothan can win the challenge with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.



9.57 AM: The show is scheduled to start at 10 AM... Waiting to witness 'Pothettan's Brilliance'



10.09 AM: And the show begins...



10.12 AM: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has a host of newcomers in it...



10.15 AM: The audiences welcome Suraj Venjaramoodu with applause... Proves how good an actor he has turned out to be, over the years...



10.22 AM: Is it Srinda who has dubbed for Nimisha in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum?



10.31 AM: Time for the big performer to come in action... #FahadhFaasil



10.42 AM: Have to say this... Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has a really interesting plot to narrate...



10.54 AM: In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, we get to see a mix of the lifestyles in Vaikom and Kasargode.



11.08 AM: Loaded with light humour in a sheer brilliant plot...



11.15 AM: And that's an end to the first half of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum...



How often do you hear a loud round of applause in the theatre right after the first half of the film?



Well, the first half of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has everything in it leave the audiences immensely impressed. A thin and experimental plot narrated in an engaging manner.



The stage is set for a perfect second half... Sure to witness more and more of Pothettan's brilliance...



11.25 AM: And here begins the second half of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum...



11.29 AM: Police station sequences have been well crafted and are amongst the best Malayalam cinema has ever seen...



11.34 AM: Priceless reactions from Fahadh Faasil... This man is simply brilliant...



11.46 AM: To all aspiring film-makers, How to use new actors effectively? Learn it from Dileesh Pothan...



11.58 AM: So far, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is realistic to the core.



12.02 PM: Both Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu are mighty impressive. They are simply nailing it with their performances.



12.08 AM: The film is getting a thriller angle, which is promising.



