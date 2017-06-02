 »   »   » JUST OUT: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Official Teaser

The first official teaser of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the highly anticipated upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan movie, is finally out. Lead actor Fahadh and director Dileesh released the first teaser through their respective Facebook pages, recently.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum teaser, which had a duration of 1.04 minutes, looks simple, yet highly promising. The teaser features a conversation between the characters played by Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu, in the movie.



The major highlight of the teaser is Suraj Venjaramoodu's realistic, appealing expressions while Fahadh Faasil's character talks about the Ashtami festival of Vaikom. The teaser also stands out with his beautiful visuals and soulful background score.



From the first teaser, it is quite evident that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will be yet another realistic film by Dileesh Pothan. The director's first venture, the Fahadh Faasil movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram, was a huge critical and commercial success.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which revolves around four individuals who meet at a police station, will feature newcomer Nimisha Sajayan in the female lead. Alencier Ley and Soubin Shahir appear in the other pivotal roles.



Popular cinematographer-turned film-maker Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography. National award-winner Bijibal composes the songs and background score. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is produced by Sandeep Senan and Anish M Thomas, for Urvashi Theatres.