 »   »   » Title Of Pranav Mohanlal’s Debut, Nivin Pauly's Next Biggie & Other Mollywood News Of The Week

Well, the past week was an exciting one for all Malayalam film lovers, with announcements and confirmations regarding a couple of big projects hogging the limelight. The biggest one among them was the official title launch of Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie.

The pooja of Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie was held in Thiruvananthapuram on July 04, 2017. Interestingly, the pooja of Mohanlal's next big movie Odiyan, was also held during the same occasion.

It was literally a star-studded affair with eminent personalities attending the function. Similarly, another big news also hogged the limelight in the form of the announcement Nivin Pauly's next big movie, which will see him teaming up with Nayanthara, for the first time.

Read about these and other important news in Mollywood News Of The Week..

Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara In Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Directorial Debut It has been confirmed that popular actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is all set to don the hat of a director and he will direct Nivin Pauly & Nayanthara in his debut venture. The first title teaser of the movie was launched on Saturday and the movie has been titled as Love Action Drama. Nivin Pauly will portray a character named as Dineshan and Nayanthara will play Sobha, reminding us about the characters from the film Vadakkunokiyanthram. Mammootty Joins The Second Schedule Of Masterpiece Masterpiece, is one among the most awaited movies of Mammootty, this year. This mega project, which is touted to be a high voltage entertainer, is currently in its shooting stages. The first schedule of the film was in Kollam and now the makers have started the second schedule of shoot in Calicut. Reportedly, Mammootty has joined the new schedule of the movie. The Title Of Pranav Mohanlal’s Debut Movie Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie is the present talk of the town. The film, which will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, has been titled as Aadi and the film has a tagline "Some Lies Can Be Deadly". A title teaser of the film was also launched by the makers. Dulquer Salmaan’s Next Movie In Tamil Well, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make a mark in Tamil cinema, yet again, after a brief break. Reportedly, the actor's next film in Tamil will be directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy and the film is touted to be a romantic tale with thriller elements. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's character in the film is a happy-go-lucky guy and will have some heroic elements, as well. The New Release Date Of Ramaleela Ramaleela, was originally slated for a release on July 07, 2017. But, due to the delay in post production works, the makers decided to push forward the release dates. Now, according to the latest reports, this Dileep starrer, directed by Arun Gopy, will hit the theatres on July 21, 2017. SIIMA Awards 2017 – Mohanlal & Nayanthara Bag The Big Awards The winners of the SIIMA Awards 2017, were announced in a big function held in Abu Dhabi on July 01 and July 02, 2017. Mohanlal bagged the title for the Best Actor, whereas Nayanthara was adjudged the Best Actress. Vysakh won the title for the Best Director. Kammatipaadam was adjudged the Best Film and Nivin Pauly won a critics award for the Best Actor. Nivin Pauly & Trisha Join Hey Jude The shoot of Shyamaprasad's upcoming love story, which has been titled as Hey Jude, has begun. The pooja of the film was held in Goa and the lead actors, Nivin Pauly and Trisha, have joined the shoot of the movie.

Hey Jude marks the Mollywood debut of Trisha. It is for the first time that Nivin Pauly and Trisha are teaming up for a film. Touted as a romantic tale, the film was officially announced in the month of March. Hey Jude is Nivin Pauly's third association with Shyamaprasad, after the acclaimed movies English and Ivide.