 »   »   » Tiyaan: 5 Reasons To Watch The Movie

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which stars Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on July 7. The movie, which is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy, is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Padmapriya and Ananya essay the female leads in Tiyaan, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Ravi Singh, Mridula Sathe, Baby Nakshatra Indrajith, etc., in the supporting roles. Tiyaan is produced by Red Rose Creations.

Read the 5 reasons to watch Tiyaan, here...

Prithviraj-Indrajith Duo's Camaraderie

As we all know, Prithviraj and Indrajith, the actor brothers are exceptional talents. It is definitely a treat to watch the Sukumaran brothers together on screen, that too in equally important roles.

Written By Murali Gopy

This reason is more than enough to book tickets for Tiyaan right now. Murali Gopy is undoubtedly one of the finest scriptwriters of his generation. We are expecting yet another magic from Murali.

A Pan-Indian Film

Tiyaan is said to be a movie which will depict the cultural diversity of India in detail. The team had even shot the famous Kumbh Mela festival live, for the movie. The pan-Indian films are a less-explored genre in Mollywood, and that makes the movie more promising.