 »   »   » Tiyaan: 5 Reasons To Watch The Movie

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which stars Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on July 7. The movie, which is scripted by actor-writer Murali Gopy, is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Padmapriya and Ananya essay the female leads in Tiyaan, which stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Ravi Singh, Mridula Sathe, Baby Nakshatra Indrajith, etc., in the supporting roles. Tiyaan is produced by Red Rose Creations.



Read the 5 reasons to watch Tiyaan, here...



Prithviraj-Indrajith Duo's Camaraderie



As we all know, Prithviraj and Indrajith, the actor brothers are exceptional talents. It is definitely a treat to watch the Sukumaran brothers together on screen, that too in equally important roles.



Written By Murali Gopy



This reason is more than enough to book tickets for Tiyaan right now. Murali Gopy is undoubtedly one of the finest scriptwriters of his generation. We are expecting yet another magic from Murali.



A Pan-Indian Film



Tiyaan is said to be a movie which will depict the cultural diversity of India in detail. The team had even shot the famous Kumbh Mela festival live, for the movie. The pan-Indian films are a less-explored genre in Mollywood, and that makes the movie more promising.



The Star Cast



The movie marks the comeback of talented actresses Padmapriya and Ananya, after a short hiatus. The highly promising star cast is one of the most important factor which raises the expectations of the movie.



First Collaboration Of Prithviraj-Murali Gopy Duo



Prithviraj has always mentioned that Murali Gopy is one of his most favourite writers from the current block. The actor is excited about playing a role is penned by Murali for the first time in his career, so are we.