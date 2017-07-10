 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which features actor brothers Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, finally hit the theatres on 7th July, Friday. The movie is written by actor-director Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Interestingly, Tiyaan is performing extremely well at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The movie has made a total gross collection of 4.68 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 2 days of its release.



Reportedly, Tiyaan has made a grand opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 2.57 Crores. The huge pre-release hype has undoubtedly helped the Prithviraj-Indrajith movie to make such an impressive initial collection.



On the second day of its release, which was a Saturday, Tiyaan made a gross collection of 2.11 Crores, from the Kerala box office. The decrease in the collection on the second day is believed to be the result of mixed reviews from all overver.



Tiyaan revolves around the Pattabhirama Giri and Aslan Mohammed, played by Indrajith and Prithviraj, respectively. The movie, which features Ananya in the female leads, is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.