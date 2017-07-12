 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office: 4 Days Kerala Collections

Tiyaan, the Prithviraj-Indrajith starring pan-Indian movie which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar has already earned the superhit status in Kerala. The movie, which is written by Murali Gopy, is also performing well at the box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, Tiyaan has made a total gross collection of 8.39 Crores from the Kerala box office. The movie crossed the 8-Crore mark at the box office, just within the first 4 days.



Tiyaan had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 2.57 Crores. The movie went on to make a total gross collection of 4.68 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 2 days of its release.



Even though there were huge expectations over Tiyaan as it marked Murali Gopy's fourth venture as a scriptwriter, the Jiyen Krishnakumar movie has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics.



However, the huge pre-release hype has undoubtedly helped the Prithviraj-Indrajith movie to make such a pretty impressive collection at the box office. The outside Kerala box office collections of the movie are yet to be revealed.

