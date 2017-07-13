 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Tiyaan, the pan-Indian movie which stars Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, has been receiving mixed reviews from all over. The movie, which is scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, is performing well at the box office.

When it completed the first 5 days at the Kerala box office, Tiyaan has made a total gross collection of 8.91 Crores. The Prithviraj-Indrajith movie has made 52 Lakhs from the box office, on the fifth day alone.



The Jiyen Krishnakumar movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 8.39 Crores from the box office, within the first 4 days of its release. The collection has decreased by the fifth day of release, as it was a working day.



Tiyaan made had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 2.57 Crores. It is truly an impressive opening for the multi-starrers, and one of the best openings of recent timings.



The movie succeeded in crossing the 4-Crore mark at the box office just within the first 2 days, by collecting Rs. 4.68 Crores. The outside Kerala box office collection report of Tiyaan is expected to be revealed soon.