 »   »   » Tiyaan Box Office Prediction: Will It Be Another Record-breaker For Prithviraj?

Prithviraj, Indrajith and the entire team of Tiyaan is gearing up to make this festival season, really a grand one with the film, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2017.

Without a second thought, it could be said that Tiyaan is one of the most awaited movies of this year. The film, which has been tagged as a pan Indian movie, is expected to be a film, which would redefine the movie viewing experience of the Kerala audiences.



Tiyaan, is the second release of actor Prithviraj, this year. The actor's previous release was Ezra, which had hit the theatres in the month of February.



Now, the expectations are high on Tiyaan as the film is expected to set some new box office records for its lead actor Prithviraj. On this note, we take you through some of the records, that Tiyaan might break at the box office, upon its release.



Ezra - The Best Opener For Prithviraj The Prithviraj starrer Ezra, which was the actor's previous release did make a bumper opening at the Kerala box office. According to the reports, the film went on to fetch above 2.6 Crores on its opening day to become the biggest ever opener in the career of Prithviraj, so far. Tiyaan is pitted to break this big record.

Ennu Ninte Moideen - The Top Grosser Of Prithviraj Ennu Ninte Moideen, is the top grossing movie, in the career of Prithviraj, followed by Ezra. Ennu Ninte Moideen went on to fetch above 50 Crores and Tiyaan, with the hype that it is carrying is expected to provide a bigger hit for Prithviraj.

If positive word of mouth starts to pour in, the film can really make a defining experience at the box office and yes, the movie seems to have the mileage to reach that heights.

Can It Break The Great Father's Day 1 Record? As of now, the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which was co-produced by Prithviraj, holds the record for the top Day 1 grosser in Mollywood. The film fetched 4.31 Crores on its Day 1 and it is a big question whether Tiyaan can break that record or not.

The Great Father had a solo release but Tiyaan will have to face a tight competition from Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum, which is expected to hit the theatres on the same day.

The Big Budget Venture That It Is... Tiyaan is a big budget venture as it has been made with a budget of 20 Crores. The film was shot in various schedules with a strong star cast and high production values. The quality of the movie, is quite evident from the trailers, itself.

A Grand Release On Cards Tiyaan is expected to make a grand release on June 29, 2017. The film will definitely be the biggest release of this season and if reports are to be believed, fan shows for the film are also under planning. These are indications that the film could have a bumper opening.



Apart from Prithviraj and Indrajith, the Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar also features actors like Murali Gopy, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Ananya, Padmapriya etc., in vitally important roles.