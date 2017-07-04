 »   »   » Tiyaan: First Official Song Is Out

Tiyaan: First Official Song Is Out

The first song of Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starring pan Indian movie is finally out. The team released the official lyrical video of the song The Mahashay Paean, through the official Facebook pages of its lead actors.

Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of Tiyaan, who also essays the role of Ramakant Mahashay in the movie, has lent voice for the song. The Mahashay Paean is composed by the National award winner, Gopi Sundar.

