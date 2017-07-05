 »   »   » Tiyaan: First Official Song Is Out

The first song of Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starring pan-Indian movie is finally out. The team released the official lyrical video of the song The Mahashay Paean, through the official Facebook pages of its lead actors.

Murali Gopy, the scriptwriter of Tiyaan, who also essays the role of Ramakant Mahashay in the movie, has lent voice for the song. The Mahashay Paean is composed by the National award winner, Gopi Sundar.



The highly energetic song which has a devotional mood is penned by BK Harinarayanan. The Mahashay Paean is said to be the theme song of Murali Gopy's character Ramakant Mahashay in the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.



Prithviraj is appearing in the role of Aslan Mohammed in the movie, while Indrajith essays the role of Pattabhirama Giri. Padmapriya and Ananya essay the female leads in Tiyaan, which is made with a whopping budget of 25 Crores.



Suraj Venjarammoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Bare, Mridula Sathe, Paris Lakshmi, etc., appear in the supporting roles. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. The movie is produced by Haneef Mohammed under the banner Red Rose Creations.