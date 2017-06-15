 »   »   » WAIT IS OVER! Tiyaan Gets A Release Date!

Well, Tiyaan, the upcoming film that features Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles is definitely one of the most awaited movies of the month. The teasers and posters of Tiyaan have created much impact on the audiences.

Earlier, the makers of Tiyaan had announced that the film will be hitting the theatres during the Eid season. Now, the makers of the film have come up with the exact release date.



Reportedly, Tiyaan will make its big release on June 29, 2017, which is a Thursday. As of now, Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthal Dhriksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan, has also been slated for a release on that particular day.



If reports are to be believed, the big-budget venture Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar will have a wide release in Kerala. Well, the hype surrounding the movie is definitely good and we can definitely expect a big oprning for the movie at the box office.



Tiyaan, which has its script by Murali Gopy also features the writer-actor in an important role. Ananya, Padmapriya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. Tiyaan has been produced by Haneef Mohammed under the banner Red Rose Creations.