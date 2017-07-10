 »   »   » Tiyaan Has A Decent Weekend At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Tiyaan, the big release of the past week, has opened to mixed reviews from the audiences. While a certain section of the audiences have praised the approach of the movie, certain others have given a thumbs down.

As reported, Tiyaan did make a grand opening at the Kerala box office. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the major revenue sources for Malayalam movie, the film has had a decent start, but still it hasn't touched the line of expectations.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Tiyaan, starring Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles has fetched 22.49 Lakhs from its 3 days of run. Reportedly, Tiyaan fetched 8.27 Lakhs on its Day 1 but later, there was a dip in the collections. The occupany rate for the film is also on a downhill motion.



It seems like the initial negative reviews that Tiyaan received, has affected the collections of the movie. Moreover, the film has received an A certificate from the censor board, which has affected the entrance of family audiences, to the theatres, up to an extent.



Apart from Prithviraj and Indrajith, Tiyaan, scripted by Murali Gopy, also features the writer himself, in an important role. Ananya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rahul Madhav, Paris Laxmi, Shine Tom Chacko etc., are also a part of the cast.