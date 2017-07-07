 »   »   » Tiyaan FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Tiyaan, the big release of the month of July, has made a grand release in the theatres today (July 07, 2017). Starring Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, Tiyaan is expected to offer a different cinematic experience to the Malayalam film audiences.

Written by Murali Gopy, Tiyaan has been directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan has a huge star cast comprising of actors like Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Ananya, Suraj Venjaramoodu and other language actors, as well.



Here we go... The LIVE FDFS review of Tiyaan, one of the most awaited movies of the year..!!



9.54 AM: Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Tiyaan... We definitely can expect some never seen before things in Tiyaan...



10.04 AM: The show is expected to begin in a short while... Expecting a full house show! #Tiyaan



10.10 AM: And the show begins... Just can't contain the excitements! #Tiyaan



10.12 AM: As you all know, Mohanlal is a part of Tiyaan as a narrator.



10.17 AM: Some breathtaking visuals are guaranteed in Tiyaan..!



10.27 AM: It is nice to hear Indrajith mouthing some well-written dialogues...



10.37 AM: Tiyaan has some thoughtful insights to deliver



10.44 AM: Murali Gopy gets the best of the introduction scenes... A promising one indeed #Tiyaan



10.56 AM: No words to describe Prithviraj's voice modulations... Impressive!



11.03 AM: When it comes to providing the apt music according to the premises of a film, there is no one to beat Gopi Sundar. He proves that yet again with Tiyaan.



11.16 AM: There are loads of Hindi dialogues in Tiyaan.



11.19 AM: And that's an end to the first half of Tiyaan..!



What is meant by Tiyaan? The interval block gives a perfect answer to that.



Well, the first half of Tiyaan is an impressive one with the main positive being the premises of the story, something which is entirely new for Malayalam cinema. Performances have been impressive, with Indrajith getting the major share of scenes in the initial half.



Well, the second half promises more of Prithviraj's character... Let us wait and see... #Tiyaan



The second half of Tiyaan will be so crucial for the film. The movie has had a good start, now all depends on how the film moves forward... Eagerly waiting!



11.28 AM: And here begins the second half of Tiyaan...



11.37 AM: Have to say this... Certain proceedings are predictable.



11.43 AM: Time to know more about Prithviraj's character in Tiyaan



11.52 AM: For all Prithviraj fans, there are some adrenaline rush moments in store



12.01 PM: Hope we get to see some real surprises in the backstory



12.14 PM: There are some lagging portions, which is affecting the flow a bit.



12.28 PM: In fact, Tiyaan has multiple layers and new concepts to narrate.



12.34 PM: A real good sequence depicting secularism and mutual respect for religions.



12.48 PM: An interesting connect but still an expected one



12.58 PM: Not sure how the audiences will take some of the sequences in the film.



1.04 PM: And that's an end to the movie



Well, Tiyaan has an important message to deliver which is evident here and there in the movie. Tiyaan is high on spiritual quotient and that's the crux of the film.



The performances and the big production values are the biggest positives. Go in with less expectations, you may like Tiyaan...



