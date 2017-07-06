 »   »   » Tiyaan FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Tiyaan, the big release of the month of July, has made a grand release in the theatres today (July 07, 2017). Starring Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, Tiyaan is expected to offer a different cinematic experience to the Malayalam film audiences.

Written by Murali Gopy, Tiyaan has been directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan has a huge star cast comprising of actors like Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Ananya, Suraj Venjaramoodu and other language actors, as well.



Well, Tiyaan is making a grand release in about 200 screens in Kerala alone. Prithviraj had a good start to the year 2017 with the film Ezra, which emerged as a grand success at the box office. Coming to Indrajith, Tiyaan is a prestigious project, which is expected to give him that much needed big success.



Tagged as a pan Indian cinema, Tiyaan is expected to make a big mark at the box office. Has the movie lived up to the huge hype? Can Prithviraj continue the string of success with Tiyaan? Has Murali Gopy weaved magic with the pen, yet again with Tiyaan? To get the answers stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Tiyaan.



Also, read some interesting facts about Tiyaan..

