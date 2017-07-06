Tiyaan FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!
Tiyaan, the big release of the month of July, has made a grand release in the theatres today (July 07, 2017). Starring Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, Tiyaan is expected to offer a different cinematic experience to the Malayalam film audiences.
Written by Murali Gopy, Tiyaan has been directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. Tiyaan has a huge star cast comprising of actors like Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Ananya, Suraj Venjaramoodu and other language actors, as well.
Well, Tiyaan is making a grand release in about 200 screens in Kerala alone. Prithviraj had a good start to the year 2017 with the film Ezra, which emerged as a grand success at the box office. Coming to Indrajith, Tiyaan is a prestigious project, which is expected to give him that much needed big success.
Tagged as a pan Indian cinema, Tiyaan is expected to make a big mark at the box office. Has the movie lived up to the huge hype? Can Prithviraj continue the string of success with Tiyaan? Has Murali Gopy weaved magic with the pen, yet again with Tiyaan? To get the answers stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Tiyaan.
Also, read some interesting facts about Tiyaan..
Indrajith & Prithviraj's 12th association
Tiyaan, features Prithviraj and Indrajith in equally important roles. This is for the 12th time that both the actors are sharing the screen space in a film. They were previously seen together in the blockbuster movie Amar Akbar Anthony.
Canned A Few Sequences In Maha Kumbh Mela
Tiyaan is the first Malayalam movie to have shot in Maha Kumbh Mela. Reportedly, the makers of the film shot the Kumbh Mela Live, amidst the presence of 1000 artists. Well, we definitely can expect some scintillating experience on screen.
Tiyaan's Connection With Kabali
If reports are to be believed, Tiyaan has a long action sequence, featuring Prithviraj, which is expected to be one of the highlights of the movie. Reportedly, this action sequence was choreographed by the action choreographers behind the sequences in Kabali.
Padmapriya Is Back After A Break
Padmapriya is back to Malayalam films, after a brief break. She was previously seen in the 2014 movie Iyobinte Pusthakam. In Tiyaan, the actress will essay the role of a character named Vasundhara Devi.
Murali Gopy-Prithviraj Team For The First Time
Murali Gopy and Prithviraj form one of the most talked about combos of Mollywood now, as their upcoming film Lucifer with Mohanlal, is among the most awaited Malayalam movies. Interestingly, Tiyaan marks Murali Gopy and Prithviraj's association as a writer and an actor.