 »   »   » Tiyaan Official Trailer Is Out!

The much awaited official trailer of Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starring pan-Indian movie, is finally out. Lead actors Prithviraj and Indrajith revealed the Tiyaan official trailer through their respective Facebook pages, recently.

The 2.11 minutes long official trailer is simply impressive and ensures that the movie has an exciting content to offer. From the trailer, it is evident that Tiyaan is set in the backdrop of a North Indian town.



Prithviraj, Indrajith, and Murali Gopy essay the three lead characters, Aslan Mohammed, Pattabhirama Giri, and Ramakant Mahashay in the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar. However, the trailer majorly features the inner conflicts of Aslan, played by Prithviraj.



Nakshatra Indrajith, the daughter of Indrajith and Poornima who is all set to make her acting debut with Tiyaan, is also featured in the trailer. Indrajith has very less screen space in the trailer, while compared to Prithviraj and Murali Gopy's characters.



The rest of the star cast, including Padmapriya, Ananya, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, etc., make small yet significant appearances in the trailer. It is noticeable there absolutely no clue about the basic plot fo the movie, in the trailer.



Murali Gopy has penned the script for the movie. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.