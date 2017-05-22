Tiyaan Official Trailer Is Out!
The official trailer of Tiyaan, the Prithviraj-Indrajith starring Jiyen Krishnakumar movie, is released....
The much awaited official trailer of Tiyaan, the upcoming Prithviraj-Indrajith starring pan-Indian movie, is finally out. Lead actors Prithviraj and Indrajith revealed the Tiyaan official trailer through their respective Facebook pages, recently.
The 2.11 minutes long official trailer is simply
impressive and ensures that the movie has an exciting content
to offer. From the trailer, it is evident that Tiyaan is
set in the backdrop of a North Indian town.
Prithviraj, Indrajith, and Murali Gopy essay the three lead
characters, Aslan Mohammed, Pattabhirama Giri, and Ramakant
Mahashay in the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.
However, the trailer majorly features the inner conflicts of Aslan,
played by Prithviraj.
Nakshatra Indrajith, the daughter of Indrajith and Poornima who
is all set to make her acting debut with Tiyaan, is also
featured in the trailer. Indrajith has very less screen space in
the trailer, while compared to Prithviraj and Murali Gopy's
characters.
The rest of the star cast, including Padmapriya, Ananya, Shine
Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, etc., make small yet significant
appearances in the trailer. It is noticeable there absolutely no
clue about the basic plot fo the movie, in the
trailer.
Murali Gopy has penned the script for the movie. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score. Tiyaan is produced by Haneef Mohammed for Red Rose Creations.