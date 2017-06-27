 »   »   » Tiyaan Postponed; Gets A New Release Date

Tiyaan, the Prithviraj-Indrajith starring movie, is one of the most awaited projects of the year. The release of Tiyaan which is scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar has now been postponed.

Sadly, the highly anticipated project will not hit the theatres on June 29 as expected, due to some censoring issues. Prithviraj, the lead actor and writer Murali Gopy revealed the news through their respective official Facebook pages, recently.

Instead, Tiyaan has been rescheduled to hit the theatres on 7th July, Friday. The news has severely disappointed the movie lovers, who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer.