 »   »   » Tiyaan Postponed; Gets A New Release Date

Tiyaan, the Prithviraj-Indrajith starring movie, is one of the most awaited projects of the year. The release of Tiyaan which is scripted by Murali Gopy and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar has now been postponed.

Sadly, the highly anticipated project will not hit the theatres on June 29 as expected, due to some censoring issues. Prithviraj, the lead actor and writer Murali Gopy revealed the news through their respective official Facebook pages, recently.



Instead, Tiyaan has been rescheduled to hit the theatres on 7th July, Friday. The news has severely disappointed the movie lovers, who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer.



Tiyaan is said to be one of the most expensive projects ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. If the reports are to be believed, the Jiyen Krishnakumar movie has been made with a whopping budget of 25 Crores.



Padmapriya and Ananya essay the female leads in the movie, which features writer Murali Gopy in a pivotal role. Suraj Venjarammoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Bare, Mridula Sathe, Paris Lakshmi, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Gopi Sundar has composed the songs and background score for Tiyaan. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. The movie is produced by Haneef Mohammed under the banner Red Rose Creations.