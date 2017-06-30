 »   »   » Tiyaan Vs Ramaleela: Stage Set For The Big Battle

We are all set to enter the month of July and the first week of the month would witness a rather interesting battle at the box office. Tiyaan and Ramaleela, 2 big upcoming Malayalam movies are gearing up to hit the theatres next week.

Interestingly, both the films have been slated for a release on the same day. If all goes well, Tiyaan and Ramaleela will be making a grand release on July 7, 2017.



Earlier, Tiyaan was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29, 2017, but the delay in censoring formalities forced the movie to postpone the release date by a week. On the other hand, the makers of Ramaleela had earlier announced that the film will be hitting the theatres on July 07, 2017.



Now, the stage is set for a Dileep Vs Prithviraj clash at the box office. Both the movies are prestigious projects of their respective stars.



While Tiyaan has been labelled as a pan Indian movie, Ramaleela is expected to be a different film from Dileep. Let us hope that both the films emerge victorious at the box office.