 »   »   » Tovino Thomas-Aashiq Abu Team's Maayanadhi: Harish Uthaman Roped In For The Movie!

Popular film-maker Aashiq Abu is back to business, after a brief break with his upcoming film with Tovino Thomas, which has been titled as Mayaanadhi.

The shoot of this Tovino Thomas is currently progressing and Mayaanadhi has been touted to be a love story. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady.

Reportedly, Mayaanadhi will feature popular Tamil actor Harish Uthaman in an impotant role. According to the reports, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in this Tovino Thomas movie.

Harish Uthaman is famous for his roles in movies like Thani Oruvan, Paandiya Naadu, Paayum Puli, Thodari, Rekka etc. Most recently, he was also seen in Vijay's film, Bairavaa.

Mayaanadhi will be the second venture of Harish Uthaman in Malayalam. Earlier, he had played an important role in Rosshan Andrrews's Mumbai Police, that featured Prithviraj in the lead role.

The first schedule of Mayaanadhi started in Madurai. The latter portions of the movie will be shot in Kochi. Mayaanadhi has its story written by director Amal Neerad. The film is being jointly produced by Aashiq Abu's OPM cinemas and Amal Neerad Productions.