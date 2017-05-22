 »   »   » Tovino Thomas & Aashiq Abu With Mayaanadhi

Tovino Thomas, the young actor is all set to join hands with
popular director Aashiq Abu, for the first time in his career. The
team recently revealed the title poster of the movie, through
Facebook.
Interestingly, the movie which is said to be an urban
story has been titled as Mayaanadhi. Aishwarya
Lekshmi, the young actress who is all set to make her acting debut
with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, essays the female lead
in the movie.
As per the reports, Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing an IT
professional in the movie. The team is yet to reveal the details of
lead actor Tovino Thomas's character in the movie.
Mayaanadhi will be majorly shot in Madurai.
The movie is jointly scripted by the National award-winner Syam
Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. The scenarist duo has earlier teamed up
with director Aashiq Abu for the popular movies, Salt N
Pepper, Da Thaidya, and Idukki Gold.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 15:44 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...