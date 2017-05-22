 »   »   » Tovino Thomas & Aashiq Abu With Mayaanadhi

Tovino Thomas, the young actor is all set to join hands with popular director Aashiq Abu, for the first time in his career. The team recently revealed the title poster of the movie, through Facebook.

Interestingly, the movie which is said to be an urban story, has been titled as Mayaanadhi. Aishwarya Lekshmi, the young actress who is all set to make her acting debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, essays the female lead in the movie.

As per the reports, Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing an IT professional in the movie. The team is yet to reveal the details of lead actor Tovino Thomas's character in the movie. Mayaanadhi will be majorly shot in Madurai.

The movie is jointly scripted by the National award-winner Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. The scenarist duo has earlier teamed up with director Aashiq Abu for the popular movies, Salt N Pepper, Da Thaidya, and Idukki Gold.

Director Amal Neerad has penned the story of Mayaanadhi. Jayesh Mohan is the director of photography. Rex Vijayan composes the songs and background score. The movie is jointly produced by Aashiq Abu's OPM Dream Mill Cinemas and Amal Neerad Productions.