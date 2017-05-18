 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Godha: 'Wow' Song Goes Viral

Godha, the upcoming Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 19. Interestingly, the recently released 'Wow' song from the movie has been taking the social media by storm.

The Wow song, which is composed by Shaan Rahman and written by Manu Manjith, is sung by Sithara Krishnakumar. The highly catchy song has created a stir among the listeners with its peculiar lyrics and wonderful composition.



The major highlights of the Wow song video are its wonderful visualisation and the lead actress Wamiqa Gabbi. The song video suggests that Wamiqa is playing a very different role in the movie, which depicts the story of wrestlers.



Godha will have Tovino Thomas in the role of Anjaneya Das, a young wrestler. Wamiqa Gabbi appears as Aditi, who is also a wrestler who hails from Punjab. The trailer and songs of the movie have been widely accepted by the audiences.



Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Mamukoya, Harish Perady, Bijukuttan, Kottayam Pradeep, Parvathi, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles. Vishnu Sharma is the DOP. Godha is produced by Dr. AV Anoop and Mukesh Mehta for AVA Productions and E4 Entertainment.

