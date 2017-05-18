 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Godha: 'Wow' Song Goes Viral

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Godha, the upcoming Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph movie is
all set to hit the theatres on May 19. Interestingly, the recently
released 'Wow' song from the movie has been
taking the social media by storm.
The Wow song, which is composed by Shaan Rahman and
written by Manu Manjith, is sung by Sithara Krishnakumar. The
highly catchy song has created a stir among the listeners with its
peculiar lyrics and wonderful composition.
The major highlights of the Wow song video are its
wonderful visualisation and the lead actress Wamiqa Gabbi. The song
video suggests that Wamiqa is playing a very different role in the
movie, which depicts the story of wrestlers.
Godha will have Tovino Thomas in the role of Anjaneya
Das, a young wrestler. Wamiqa Gabbi appears as Aditi, who is also a
wrestler who hails from Punjab. The trailer and songs of the movie
have been widely accepted by the audiences.
Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Mamukoya, Harish Perady,
Bijukuttan, Kottayam Pradeep, Parvathi, etc., have appeared in the
supporting roles. Vishnu Sharma is the DOP. Godha is
produced by Dr. AV Anoop and Mukesh Mehta for AVA Productions and
E4 Entertainment.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:31 [IST]
