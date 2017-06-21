 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Mayaanadhi: Here Is A New Update

Tovino Thomas, the young actor is all set to join hands with talented film-maker Aashiq Abu, for the first time in his career. The duo's first project, which has been titled as Mayaanadhi, recently started rolling.

Recently, the team revealed some interesting details about Mayaanadhi. Interestingly, the movie is said to be an intense love story, which is narrated mainly in the backdrop of an urban city.



Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fame Aishwarya Lekshmi is appearing as the leading lady in the movie. Reportedly, Aishwarya Lekshmi is appearing a Kochi-based techie in the Mayaanadhi, which is jointly scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair.



Renowned Tamil actor Harish Uthaman, who rose to fame through the popular movies Thani Oruvan, Rekka, Thodari, Paandiya Naadu, Bhairavaa etc., appears as the main antagonist in Mayaanadhi. Reportedly, Harish is playing a COP in the movie.



Cinematographer-director Amal Neerad has penned the story of Mayaanadhi. Jayesh Mohan is the director of photography. Rex Vijayan composes the songs and background score. Mayaanadhi is jointly produced by Aashiq Abu's OPM Dream Mill Cinemas and Amal Neerad Productions.