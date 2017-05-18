 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Next Produced By Dhanush Gets A Title!

Tovino Thomas, the rising star of Mollywood, is welll-equipped with some promising projects. One among those is the upcoming film, which is being bankrolled by actor Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

The Tovino Thomas starrer, is being directed by debutant Dominic Arun. Now, it seems like the makers of the film have zeroed in on a title for a film.

Reportedly, the upcoming Tovino Thomas-Dhanush movie has been titled as Tharangam. Tovino Thomas will be seen in the role of a police officer in Tharangam, which is expected to be a black comedy.

Tovino Thomas appears as a character named Padmanabhan. Reportedly, Padmanabhan will be a character with funny shades and we can expect a really different police character in Tharangam.

Popular RJ-turned-actress Neha Iyer has been roped in to play ab important role in this Tovino Thomas starrer. Apart from them, Tharangam also fetures Balu Varghese in a vitally important role.

Tharangam is the debut production venture of Dhanush's Wunderbar films in Malayalam. The film has been scripted by Ithihasa fame Anil Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas's next big release, Godha, will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (May 19, 2017).