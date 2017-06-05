 »   »   » MUST READ! Unni Mukundan Has Some Great Words For Anushka Shetty & Bhagmati!

Popular actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most talked about actresses of India, right now. All credits to the film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and her exceptional performance as Devasena in the movie.

It would be a dream for any actor to work with this talented actress and Kerala's own Unni Mukundan had got the chance to work with Anushka Shetty in the upcoming film Bhagmati, which is also expected to have a Malayalam dubbed release.

Reportedly, Unni Mukundan has completed his portions for this Anushka Shetty starrer and the actor took to Facebook to write a few words about his experience working with Anushka Shetty. The actor was all praises for the South Indian beauty and tagged his experience in Bhagmati as a Beautiful ride with one of the most intelligent girl that he has interacted with.

Interestingly, actress Anushka Shetty too took to her official Facebook page to write a few words about Unni Mukundan. The actress thanked the Malayalam actor for being a wonderful co-star.

Reportedly, Unni Mukundan is doing a pivotal role in this Anushka Shetty movie, which has been tagged as a modern day thriller. We hope the film turns out to be a big success at the box office and make Unni Mukundan a much popular name in Tollywood circles.