 »   »   » Unni Mukundan Has Some Great Words To Say About Mammootty!

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, has a lot of admirers. In fact, his acting abilities, disciplined lifestyle and fitness freak attitude have earned him a lot of followers, among the celebrities, as well.

Young actor Unni Mukundan is one such actor, who has opened up about his admiration for Mammootty, even in the past. In fact, the young actor started off his acting career with the Mammootty starrer Bombay March 12.

In a recent interview given to RJ Maathukutty, Unni Mukundan had some great words to say about Mammootty. When quizzed about the young actor's interest to act in Mammootty movies, Unni Mukundan stated that he likes Mammootty a lot and hence, he is always eager to be a part of a Mammootty movie, even if what the young actor has on store, is a passing shot.

Unni Mukundan also opened up that Mammootty is highly supportive and always talks to him in a positive manner. The actor also stated that one would get to know by witnessing Mammootty, how important is physical fitness.

The young actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Mammootty, yet again in the upcoming film Master Piece, directed by Ajai Vasudev.