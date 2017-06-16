 »   »   » WAITING! Unni R's Next Has Got An Interesting Title!

Unni R, who proved his prowess as a writer with his works like Munnariyippu and Charlie, is all set to mesmerize the audiences, with one of his upcoming works.

Interestingly, Unni R's upcoming project as a writer has got a rather catchy title. Reportedly, his next film has been titled as Prathi Poovankozhi.



Prathi Poovankozhi, will be directed by Ne Ko Nja Cha Fame Gireesh Mano and it will mark the first association of Unni R with the director.



Prathi Poovankozhi will be the third directorial venture of Gireesh Mano. The film-maker, at present, is busy with the works of his upcoming film Lava Kusha featuring Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese in the lead roles.



Nothing much has been revealed regarding the storyline of this upcoming project. Unni R, being a versatile writer, is expected to come up with something special. Reportedly, Prathi Poovankozhi will feature a bunch of newcomers in the lead role.



Unni R's previous work was Leela, directed by Ranjith, which couldn't featch a big success at the box office. The writer had won the Kerala State Film Award for his work in Dulquer Salmaan starrer Charlie.