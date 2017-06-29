 »   »   » Unni R’s Prathi Poovankozhi: Here Are A Few Updates On The Movie!

Unni R, is one such writer who has impressed the Malayalam film audiences, with his quality works, which have etched a place in the minds of the viewers.

Be it Charlie or Munnariyippu, both these films had some uniqueness associated with them, which make them a class apart.



It was earlier reported that Unni R's next venture will be a film, which has been titled as Prathi Poovankozhi. The official announcement regarding the same was made recently and the film will be helmed by Ne Ko Nja Cha fame Gireesh.



Now, here are a few updates about Unni R's next movie. According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming film will be in the lines of a social satire, which will be set against the backdrop of Kottayam. Earlier, Unni R's Leela, directed by Ranjith too had Kottayam as its backdrop.



Reportedly, the film will have a host of youngsters in the movie and the film is expected to go on floors by the month of September.



Well, we definitely can expect a quality satire from this man, who is sure to weave some magic with his words. Meanwhile, Unni R will also pen the script for Lal Jose's next with Dulquer salmaan, which has been titled as Oru Bhayankara Kamukan.