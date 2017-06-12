Updates On Mohanlal's Mahabharata, Mammootty's Biopic & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two pillars of Mollywood, are still the indisputable rulers of Mollywood. Both these actors have some big projects in their kitty, which are sure to excite their fans.
Mohanlal has some big budget ventures in the offing and the prominent among them is Randamoozham/Mahabharata in which, Mohanlal will be seen in the role of the mythological character Bhima. This upcoming film will be helmed by popular ad film-maker V A Shrikumar Menon.
Similarly, a biopic on Megastar Mammootty is also on cards for the audiences. Here, we take you through some interesting updates on Mohanlal's Mahabharatha, the biopic of Mammootty and also other happenings of Mollywood, that ruled the headlines in the last week.
Update On Mohanlal's Randamoozham/Mahabharata
Reportedly, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus Mahabharata, based on the Malayalam novel Randamoozham, will retain the same title. According to the reports, Mahabharata will go on floors on August 2018. The official launch of the movie will be held within the next 3 months and the rest of the cast of the film is expected to be announced then.
Role Models To Come Out On Eid
Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the lead role in the upcoming comedy entertainer Role Models, directed by Rafi. The film that feature Namitha Pramod as the leading lady will hit the theatres during the Eid season.
Mohanlal To Host A New Television Show
Superstar Mohanlal is all set to make a mark of his own on the miniscreen. Reportedly, the actor will don the hat of a television host for a programme named on Lal Salaam, which will be aired on Amrita TV. The show will take a look at the actor's career spanning 38 years.
Priyadarshan To Remake Maheshinte Prathikaaram
Popular Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram is all set to have a Tamil remake soon. Reportedly, Priyadarshan will be helming this Tamil remake and actor Udayanidhi Stalin will reprise the role of Fahadh Faasil from the original. Interestingly, the film will have some changes according to the regional demands.
Jude Anthany Joseph Clears The Air On Mammootty's Biopic
Earlier, rumours were rife that Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan etc., will don the lead role in Mammootty's biopic, which will be helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Now, the director himself has cleared the air on such rumours.
The film-maker revealed that it is too early decide the lead actor of the movie. The film-maker hasn't started the scripting of the movie. He also added that he is planning to cast Indrajith in the role of actor Sukumaran and would love to cast Vineeth Sreenivasan as Sreenivasan.
Release Date Of Varnyathil Aashanka
The shoot of Varnyathil Aashanka, directed by Siddharth Bharathan has been completed. Reportedly, this film, in which Kunchacko Boan will be seen the role of a person named Kavta Sivan, will hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.
Syam Pushkaran's To Make His Debut As Director?
According to the latest reports, popular screenwriter Syam Pushkaran is all set to don the hat of a director. Reportedly, the debut directorial venture of Syam Pushkaran will feature a superstar in it. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.