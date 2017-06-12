 »   »   » Updates On Mohanlal's Mahabharata, Mammootty's Biopic & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two pillars of Mollywood, are still the indisputable rulers of Mollywood. Both these actors have some big projects in their kitty, which are sure to excite their fans.

Mohanlal has some big budget ventures in the offing and the prominent among them is Randamoozham/Mahabharata in which, Mohanlal will be seen in the role of the mythological character Bhima. This upcoming film will be helmed by popular ad film-maker V A Shrikumar Menon.



Similarly, a biopic on Megastar Mammootty is also on cards for the audiences. Here, we take you through some interesting updates on Mohanlal's Mahabharatha, the biopic of Mammootty and also other happenings of Mollywood, that ruled the headlines in the last week.

