 »   »   » Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins Murali Gopy-Asif Ali Team's Kaattu!

Popular South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made her
debut in Mollywood, with the Mammootty starrer Kasaba,
which released in 2016. Now, it seems like the actress is all set
to be active in Mollywood, with couple of exciting projects coming
her way.
Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to play an
important role in Arun Kumar Aravind's upcoming movie
Kaattu, which features Murali Gopy & Asif Ali in the
lead roles.
Murali Gopy, who essays an important role in Kaattu,
took to Facebook to write a few lines about Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar..
Take a look at the Facebook post of Murali Gopy..
According to a report be Times Of India, Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar would be seen playing a village girl named Muthulaxmi
in Kaattu.
The upcoming film, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind has its script
written by Ananthapadmanabhan, so of writer-director P
Padmarajan.
Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen essaying an
important role in Mammootty's upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev.
Reportedly, the actress will play the role of an IPS officer named
Bhavani Durga in this upcoming entertainer, which is set against
the backdrop of a college.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:12 [IST]
