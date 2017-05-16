 »   »   » Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins Murali Gopy-Asif Ali Team's Kaattu!

Popular South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made her debut in Mollywood, with the Mammootty starrer Kasaba, which released in 2016. Now, it seems like the actress is all set to be active in Mollywood, with couple of exciting projects coming her way.

Reportedly, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to play an important role in Arun Kumar Aravind's upcoming movie Kaattu, which features Murali Gopy & Asif Ali in the lead roles.

Murali Gopy, who essays an important role in Kaattu, took to Facebook to write a few lines about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar..

Take a look at the Facebook post of Murali Gopy..

According to a report be Times Of India, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar would be seen playing a village girl named Muthulaxmi in Kaattu.

The upcoming film, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind has its script written by Ananthapadmanabhan, so of writer-director P Padmarajan.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen essaying an important role in Mammootty's upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev. Reportedly, the actress will play the role of an IPS officer named Bhavani Durga in this upcoming entertainer, which is set against the backdrop of a college.