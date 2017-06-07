 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Is A Quality Entertainer: Lal Jose

Lal Jose, the hitmaker is finally joining hands with the complete actor Mohanlal, for his next directorial venture Velipadinte Pusthakam. Recently, the director opened up about the project, in an interview given to a popular media.

According to Lal Jose, Velipadinte Pusthakam is a quality entertainer, which will totally satisfy all common audiences who seek pure entertainment. He also requested the audiences to not watch the movie with over expectations.



The director points out that the team chose the title Velipadinte Pusthakam, as it is a not a title which raises the level of anticipation among the audiences. Lal Jose and wants to stay away from the unnecessary pressure due to over hype.



Velipadinte Pusthakam, which revolves around the relationship between teachers and students, features Mohanlal in the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula. The actor is appearing two different get-ups in the movie, which is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam.



Anna Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Siddique, Arun Kurian, Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon, Salim Kumar, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Shivaji Guruvayoor, etc., essay the supporting roles.



Vishnu Sarma is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.