 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam: The New Poster Reveals A Lot About Mohanlal's Character

Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Lal Jose project, which has been titled as Velipadinte Pusthakam. The actor recently revealed the latest official poster of the movie, through his official Facebook page.

Interestingly, the promising poster has revealed some interesting details about Mohanlal's character in Velipadinte Pusthakam. From the poster, it is evident that the actor's character Michael Idikkula is a Malayalam professor in the movie.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's appearance in the movie resembles that of the usual professors we meet in our colleges. From the poster, it is also evident that Prof. Michael Idikkula is known as Dracula among the students of the college.

If the reports are to be true, Mohanlal's character in the movie is entirely different from the cliched teacher characters of Malayalam cinema. The actor is said to be appearing in three different get-ups in the movie, which is scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam.

Anna Reshma Rajan essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Vishnu Sarma is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the music. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.