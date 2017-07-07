 »   »   » Villian: Mohanlal-Vishal's Face Off Poster Goes Viral

Villain, the upcoming Mohanlal project, is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam movie industry. Vishal, the popular Tamil actor is making his Mollywood debut with Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan.

The latest talk of M'town is the recently released face off poster of Villain, which features Mohanlal and Vishal. The audiences have been going gaga over the poster, which has already taken the social media by storm.



From the face off poster, it has been confirmed that Vishal is appearing as the lead antagonist in Villain, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. If the reports are to be true, Vishal's character in the movie is a doctor.



However, director B Unnikrishnan and the team have not confirmed the reports regarding the actor's role, yet. Mohanlal, the lead actor is appearing as Mathew Manjooran, an ex-police officer, in the movie.