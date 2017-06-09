 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan & Divya Narayanan To Become Parents Soon!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the young actor-director is all set to enjoy a new phase in his life, fatherhood. As per the latest reports, Vineeth Sreenivasan and wife Divya Narayanan are all set to welcome their first child soon.

The rumours regarding Divya's pregnancy have been doing rounds after her pictures from the Dhyan Sreenivasan-Arpita wedding came out. However, Vineeth Sreenivasan and family have not confirmed the reports officially yet.



If the reports are to be true, Vineeth is planning to take a break from films to be with wife Divya, during her delivery time. Divya currently at her parents' house in Chennai and the couple is expecting their baby to arrive by June third week.



It was a love marriage for Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya Narayanan, who tied the knot October 2012. The couple first met during their engineering studies in Chennai and later got married after 8 years of courtship.



Divya had made her debut as a dubbing artist with Vineeth Sreenivasan's previous directorial venture Jacobinte Swargarayam. She lent voice for the character Ammu Jacob, played by Aima Sebastian in the movie.



Vineeth Sreenivasan will be next seen in the upcoming Leo Thadeus movie, Oru Cinemakkaran. The actor-director is expected to start working on the sequel of his acclaimed movie Thira, which has been titled as Thira 2, soon.