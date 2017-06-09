 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan & Divya Narayanan To Become Parents Soon!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the young actor-director is all set to enjoy a new phase in his life, fatherhood. As per the latest reports, Vineeth Sreenivasan and wife Divya Narayanan are all set to welcome their first child soon.

The rumours regarding Divya's pregnancy have been doing rounds after her pictures from the Dhyan Sreenivasan-Arpita wedding came out. However, Vineeth Sreenivasan and family have not confirmed the reports officially yet.



If the reports are to be true, Vineeth is planning to take a break from films to be with wife Divya, during her delivery time. Divya currently at her parents' house in Chennai and the couple is expecting their baby to arrive by June third week.

