 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan & Divya Welcome Their First Child!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the multi-faceted talent of Mollywood and wife Divya Narayanan welcomed their first child, recently. Vineeth announced that he and Divya are blessed with a baby boy, through his Facebook page today.

Both the mother and baby are doing fine. Vineeth's colleagues and close friends including Aju Varghese, Aashiq Abu, Jude Anthany Joseph, Ranjith Sankar, Jude Anthany Joseph, etc., conveyed their wishes to the couple in the post.



Interestingly, Vineeth Sreenivasan has taken a break from the films from the past few weeks, to be with wife Divya during her delivery time. If the reports are to be true, the actor-director is planning to take a paternity break to enjoy the new phase in his life.



It was a love marriage for Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya Narayanan, who entered the wedlock in October 2012. The couple first met during their engineering studies in Chennai and later got married after 8 years of courtship.



Divya had made her movie debut recently, by lending voice to Aima Sebastian's character in Vineeth's previous directorial venture Jacobinte Swargarayam. Vineeth, on the other hand, is currently on a high with the success of his latest flick Oru Cinemakkaran.

