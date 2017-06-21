 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan Reveals His Biggest Wish As A Film-maker!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Malayalam film industry, is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Oru Cinemaakkaran, which is expected to come out in the theatres, during the upcoming Eid season.

Apart from being and actor and singer, Vineeth Sreenivasan has also proved his ability as a film-maker. He has directed 4 films, so for and none of them disappointed the viewers.

Every film-maker has a dream project and it was in a recent interview given to Times Of India, that Vineeth Sreenivasan opened up about one of his biggest wishes as a film-maker.

Vineeth Sreenivasan stated that one of biggest wishes is to direct his father Sreenivasan, in a full-length role. He opened up that, he would like to cast him in a central role of a film, something of the sorts which would be quite unexpected from the actor.

Meanwhile, Sreenivasan was a part of Vineeth Sreenivasan's first two directorial ventures Malarvadi Arts Club and Thattathin Marayathu. But, both the film had Sreenivasan in short roles.

A film from Vineeth Sreenivasan-Sreenivasan combo is one of the biggest wishes of the audiences, as well. Well, let us hope that the dream project of Vineeth Sreenivasan would materialize soon.