 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan To Romance Anu Sithara

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is all set to share the
screen with new sensation Anu Sithara. Reportedly, Anu Sithara has
been roped in as the female lead opposite Vineeth Sreenivasan, in
the upcoming movie Aana Alaralodalaral.
The movie, which is said to be a satirical comedy, will mark the
directorial debut of Oru Vadakkan Selfie director G
Prajith's former assistant Dileep Menon. Aana
Alaralodalaral is scripted by newcomer Sharath Balan.
As per the sources close to the project, Aana
Alaralodalaral is an out-and-out satirical comedy which
revolves around a village and its people. Vineeth Sreenivasan is
once again back in the role of a village youth, with the movie.
Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 11:17 [IST]
