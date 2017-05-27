 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan To Romance Anu Sithara

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is all set to share the screen with new sensation Anu Sithara. Reportedly, Anu Sithara has been roped in as the female lead opposite Vineeth Sreenivasan, in the upcoming movie Aana Alaralodalaral.

The movie, which is said to be a satirical comedy, will mark the directorial debut of Oru Vadakkan Selfie director G Prajith's former assistant Dileep Menon. Aana Alaralodalaral is scripted by newcomer Sharath Balan.



As per the sources close to the project, Aana Alaralodalaral is an out-and-out satirical comedy which revolves around a village and its people. Vineeth Sreenivasan is once again back in the role of a village youth, with the movie.



Aana Alaralodalaral will also feature several popular actors, including Mamukoya, Vijayaraghavan, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perumanna, Aanandam fame Vishak Nair, etc., in the supporting roles.



Vineeth Sreenivasan is currently on a break from his direction career, and concentrating in acting. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Leo Thadeus movie Oru Cinemakkaran, which will feature him in the role of an aspiring film-maker.



Anu Sithara, on the other hand, is on a high with the success of her latest outing Ramante Edanthottam. She has also been roped in as one of the three leading ladies of the upcoming Mammootty-Sethu project, Kozhi Thankachan.