Vineeth Sreenivasan To Romance Anu Sithara
Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is all set to share the screen with new sensation Anu Sithara. Reportedly, Anu Sithara has been roped in as the female lead opposite Vineeth Sreenivasan, in the upcoming movie Aana Alaralodalaral.
The movie, which is said to be a satirical comedy, will mark the
directorial debut of Oru Vadakkan Selfie director G
Prajith's former assistant Dileep Menon. Aana
Alaralodalaral is scripted by newcomer Sharath Balan.
As per the sources close to the project, Aana
Alaralodalaral is an out-and-out satirical comedy which
revolves around a village and its people. Vineeth Sreenivasan is
once again back in the role of a village youth, with the
movie.
Aana Alaralodalaral will also feature several popular
actors, including Mamukoya, Vijayaraghavan, Suraj Venjarammoodu,
Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perumanna, Aanandam fame Vishak Nair,
etc., in the supporting roles.
Vineeth Sreenivasan is currently on a break from his direction
career, and concentrating in acting. The actor will be next seen in
the upcoming Leo Thadeus movie Oru Cinemakkaran, which will feature
him in the role of an aspiring film-maker.
Anu Sithara, on the other hand, is on a high with the success of her latest outing Ramante Edanthottam. She has also been roped in as one of the three leading ladies of the upcoming Mammootty-Sethu project, Kozhi Thankachan.