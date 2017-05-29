 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan Watches Godha; Shares His Experience!

Godha, the film which hit the theatres on May 19, 2017 is having a dream run at the theatres. The Tovino Thomas starrer had opened to extremely positive reviews at the box office.

Recently, Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all rounder of Mollywood took to Facebook to share the experience that he had while watching Godha. The actor-turned-filmmaker had watched the film recently from Chennai.



Vineeth Sreenivasan started off by stating that he had watched the movie multiple times during the post-production of the movie. The film-maker has also stated that the audiences gave a standing ovation to Godha's film-maker, Basil Joseph, when the title card of the film appeared.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Vineeth Sreenivasan about Godha..







Basil Joseph, the director of Godha, has worked as an assistant to Vineeth Sreenivasan in the past. Basil Joseph's first film was Kunjiramayanam, which had Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role.



Godha, featuring Tovino Thomas & Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles has been tagged as a perfect entertainer and the way ahead looks smooth for the movie.



The film was released in rest of the parts of India and UAE/GCC regions, in the last week.