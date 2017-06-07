 »   »   » PIC TALK: Vishal & Hansika Motwani In 'Villain' Location

Vishal and Hansika Motwani, the popular Tamil actors have recently joined the sets of the upcoming Mohanlal movie, Villain. Now, the duo's latest pictures from the location of Villain have been taking the social media by storm.

The pictures were clicked during the shooting of a song sequence, feature Vishal and Hansika Motwani. The team has built a grand set in Ernakulam, to shoot the portion involving Hansika and Vishal, in the movie.



Hansika Motwani looks simply stunning in her black outfit, while Vishal looks at his casual best in the pictures. Reportedly, Villain will feature Vishal in a grey-shaded role, while Hansika will make a special appearance as his pair.



If the reports are to be true, the actor's role in the movie will give him a much-needed break from the cliched mass hero avathar. Even though the team hasn't revealed any details about Vishal's role in the movie, it is said to be a performance-oriented one.



Villain revolves around the central character Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop. Mohanlal appears as Mathew Manjooran in the movie, which is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan. Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal.



Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography of Villian, which is the first 8K movie of Indian cinema. Oppam fame 4 Musics band composes the songs, while Sushin Shyam has been roped in to compose the background score.