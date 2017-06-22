 »   »   » Vishal Is All Praises For Mohanlal & Manju Warrier!

Vishal, the popular Tamil actor is all set to enter the Malayalam movie industry, with the upcoming Mohanlal movie Villian. In a recent interview given to a popular media, Vishal opened up about working with Mohanlal and Manju Warrier.

The actor, who is all excited about his Malayalam project, stated that Villain is the best debut he could have ever asked for. Vishal also remarked that each and every moment with Mohanlal on sets was thoroughly enjoyable.



Interestingly, he also revealed that he is a great fan of Manju Warrier. Even though Vishal doesn't have any major combination scenes with Manju in the movie, he is happy that his name would be shown in the title cards along with these senior actors.



Vishal also confirmed that he is playing a grey-shaded character in the movie, which is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan. However, the actor refused to reveal any details of his character, which has some suspense factors associated with it.



Villain, which will also feature Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna in the pivotal roles, will also mark the entry of popular production banner Rockline Productions into Mollywood. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in August 2017.